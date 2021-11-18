Despite a slow start, Kansas Men’s basketball pulled away late to defeat Stony Brook 88-59. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji once again led all scorers with 25 points, followed by senior forward David McCormack, who tallied 12 points along with five rebounds.

Similar to previous games, the Jayhawks were slow to start only scoring two points over two and half minutes into the game. At the same time, the Seawolves were also struggling, only putting one three.

The slow start continued for both teams as neither could find the basket early. Kansas only shot 16.7% from the field with only the two points just a little over four minutes into the matchup.

The Jayhawks started to find some scoring, led by a quick five points from Agbaji out of a Kansas timeout as Kansas went on a 7-0 scoring run to tie the game 9-9, just under seven minutes in.

Although Kansas continued to find its offensive rhythm, the Seawolves did the same, firing off three straight threes to pull ahead 20-17 with just over eight minutes left.

They continued trading points for the next few minutes with Stony Brook already shooting 6-11 from behind the arc with 6:17 left.

The Jayhawks came out of the timeout on fire though, going on an 8-0 run led by four points from McCormack in the paint going up 29-24.

The two eventually went into the half with the Jayhawks leading 38-32.

Agbaji led all scorers with 10 points, with McCormack not far behind with eight. Also notable from the first half, senior guard Remy Martin did not attempt a shot throughout the half and finished with no points.

But Stony Brook shot well from the field to keep the game close, shooting 12-31 from the field, and 6-13 from three.

The Jayhawks came out firing in the second half opening on a 15-10 run, led by a quick 10 straight points from Agbaji, who had doubled his point count in just the first few opening minutes.

Even though Stony Brook continued to stay within striking distance, the Jayhawks started to pull away as the half went on as many Jayhawks got in on the scoring affair. Kansas led 61-46 with 11:15 left to play.

Kansas continued to pull away as the half went on, going on a 20-2 run with just under seven and a half minutes to play to lead 71-48. Freshman forward Zach Clemence impressed during that time, scoring two threes and seven points during the run.

The Jayhawks only continued the scoring from there, eventually closing the game out and defeating the Seawolves 88-59.

Kansas will return next Thursday, Nov. 25 to face North Texas in the ESPN Events Invitational.