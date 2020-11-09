Kansas men’s basketball is ranked No. 6 in the 2020-21 preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, The AP announced Monday.
🚨 FIRST AP POLL 🚨1. Gonzaga2. Baylor3. Villanova4. Virginia5. Iowa6. Kansas7. Wisconsin8. Illinois9. Duke10. Kentucky— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 9, 2020
Prior to last season, the Jayhawks were selected No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Kansas was recently picked to finish second in the 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Poll, behind Baylor.
The Jayhawks will face seven of the top 15 teams in The AP Top 25 this season, including No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 15 West Virginia. Kansas will also match up with No. 19 Texas in Big 12 play.
Four teams from the Big 12 were selected in the top 25. The Big Ten has the most teams selected of any conference with seven in the poll.
The AP ranks teams based on a 64-member national media panel. Kansas received 1,221 points and zero first place votes.
Kansas will open the season against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.