The Kansas men’s golf team completed its jam-packed first week of the 2020-21 season Sunday after finishing in fifth place at the Big 12 Match Play Championship.
The oddly formatted match-play tournament hosted at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Texas, saw Big 12 teams match up against each other instead of the usual individual and team leaderboards. Kansas was placed into Pool B with Big 12 counterparts Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Playing two rounds Friday, Kansas' first match was against Texas Tech. The morning session saw Kansas juniors Harry Hillier and Ben Sigel, as well as freshman Luke Kluver, pick up crucial match wins.
Sigel dominated his Red Raider opponent, having a four-hole lead with three holes remaining for a 4&3 victory. Hillier and Kluver’s matchups were closer as they finished 1UP and 2UP, respectfully, over their opponents. Freshman William Duquette tied in his match, helping Kansas clinch the 3-2-1 victory over Texas Tech.
In the afternoon session, redshirt freshman Zach Sokolosky saved Kansas from a clean sweep by Texas. Sokolosky tied with his Longhorn opponent finishing tied in the final four holes. All other Kansas matchups ended prematurely as the other five Longhorn opponents had the victory prior to the 18th hole.
Texas took the round with a 5-0-1 victory, but Kansas still finished the day with four match points and three pool points.
Hoping to advance to the championship rounds on Sunday, Kansas first had to get past Oklahoma State and hope for a Texas loss or half against Texas Tech Saturday morning. However, Kansas was instead swept this time, falling 6-0-0 to Oklahoma State.
After a Saturday to forget, Kansas was matched up against TCU in the fifth-place contest Sunday. In the match, Kansas got their most impressive win of the tournament with a 5-1-0 win over the Horned Frogs.
None of the Jayhawk victories came down to the final holes, as they all had the victory before hole 18. The shortest of the matches was Hillier’s, as he clinched the victory 6&5 after hole 14. Kluver was not far behind as he won 6&4. Duquette and fellow freshman Sion Audrain both won 4&2, while Sigel won his match 3&2.
Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel was very pleased with his team’s performance on Sunday.
“We could have beaten a lot of teams today,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “We got beat up the previous two matches, but today, they responded, and did great.”
Baylor was the overall winner of the tournament, finishing in a tie with Oklahoma State in the championship round. However, Baylor was granted the victory via tiebreak with a five-hole differential in the championship matches.
Kansas will take a couple weeks off before returning to play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, on Oct. 18.