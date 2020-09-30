Kansas men’s golf concluded its first of three “Big 12 Fall Series” events Tuesday at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. Finishing the team portion of the invitational at +23, the Jayhawks finished tied for fourth with Baylor and TCU.
The Big 12-only field watched helplessly as Oklahoma ran away with the invitational, finishing six strokes above second-place Texas, with a score of 5-under par. Texas Tech finished in third with a team score of 10-over par.
The two-day event at the prestigious Colonial Golf Club is different from the usual three-day NCAA events. This created a challenge for the field of 60 golfers, as they were forced to play two rounds of 18 holes on Monday.
This did not seem to be a problem for Kansas juniors Harry Hillier and Ben Sigel, as they both finished in the top six on the final individual player leaderboard.
Hillier, a native of Te Puke, New Zealand, was the highest scorer for the Jayhawks, finishing tied for second after shooting a one-under.
“I’m extremely proud of Harry,” coach Jamie Bermel said in a to Kansas Athletics news release, “He is starting to believe in himself, and his play is showing that confidence.”
This marks Hillier’s third straight top-10 finish, dating back to the two tournaments before COVID-19 ended Kansas' 2019-20 campaign last spring.
What a start to the year for Harry Hillier!He finishes the 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 at -1 with rounds of 69, 70 and 70 for a T2 finish!It's his third straight Top-10 dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/UoWPNw5Cch— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 29, 2020
Sigel was the second highest scorer for the Jayhawks, finishing the tournament tied for sixth with a score of +1. He tallied four birdies in the final round for a total of 10 during the tournament.
The invitational also marked the first collegiate event for the remaining four Jayhawks.
Freshmen William Duequette and Luke Kluver finished tied for 34th with a +13 score, while redshirt freshman Zach Sokolosky (52nd) tallied a +21 and freshman Sion Audrain (55th) finished with a +27.
Kansas will be back on the links Friday to participate in the Big 12 Match Play Championship at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Texas.