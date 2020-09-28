In March, the coronavirus pandemic cut the surging Kansas men’s golf team season short. Just over six months later, the team is back in action.
Kansas will begin the season Monday at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament will be held at Colonial Country Club, a Bermuda grass golf course that is a staple on the annual PGA schedule. The event will be the first of three in the Big 12 Fall Series, which will have two more events in the state of Texas, including the Big 12 Match Play Championship this weekend.
Monday’s invitational will only be two rounds, while the other two are the usual three. This will be the first of nine regular season events for Kansas this season.
After these three events, Kansas will take a winter hiatus before returning to play in February to start the spring portion of their schedule.
“I know the team is ready to get back to playing college golf,” Kansas men’s golf coach Jamie Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “This golf course will be a great challenge for the guys, and it’s a very good field. I think the guys are ready to get started.”
Nine Jayhawks from last year’s shortened season will return to the team this year. Six golfers will compete at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational.
2020-21 Kansas Men’s Golf Schedule
Big 12 Fall Series
Sept. 28-29 — Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, Texas)
Oct. 2-4 — Big 12 Match Play Championship (Houston Oaks Golf Club - Hockley, Texas)
Oct. 18-20 — Maridoe Collegiate Invitation (Maridoe Golf Club – Dallas, Texas)
Spring 2021
Feb. 19-21 — Desert Intercollegiate (Classic Club - Palm Desert, California)
March 6-7 — Desert Mounter Intercollegiate (Desert Mountain Golf Club – Scottsdale, Arizona)
March 28-30 — Hottie at Bulls Bay (Bulls Bay Golf Club – Awendaw, South Carolina)
April 2-4 — Aggie Invitational (Traditions Club – Bryan, Texas)
April 17-18 — Great River Entertainment Invitational (Finkbine Golf Course – Iowa City, Iowa)
April 26-28 — Big 12 Championships (Prairie Dunes Country Club – Hutchinson, Kansas)
May 17-19 — NCAA Regionals (TBD)
May 28-June 1 — NCAA National Championship (Grayhawk Golf Club – Scottsdale, Arizona)