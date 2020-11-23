College basketball scheduling has been a rollercoaster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kansas men’s basketball has managed to build an impressive 27-game slate for the 2020-21 season.
Following the release of the preseason AP Top 25 poll, Kansas will play eight teams in the top 25 — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia, and No. 19 Texas.
“Our goal was to play non-league games that you would have at least three to four [opponents] that would be considered top 10, top 15-type teams in America,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “Out of nine [non-conference] games you get Creighton, Tennessee, Kentucky and Gonzaga. That’s a top five schedule, probably, in America regardless of anyone else and who they’re playing.”
The Big 12 is deep this year and every game in conference play is going to be a challenge for the Jayhawks this season. And even though only five Big 12 teams rank in the top 25 — including Kansas — several other teams in the conference will pose a threat to the Jayhawks.
Oklahoma State will be a tough matchup with freshman phenom Cade Cunningham running point guard. Oklahoma and Iowa State have also improved from last season.
Baylor — most likely Kansas' biggest challenge to the Big 12 title — was picked to finish first in the Big 12 race in the 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Poll. Kansas will play them twice in what will likely be a tough top 5 matchup. Last year, the teams split the season series.
This was also the first time in 10 seasons Kansas was not picked to finish atop the conference in the preseason poll.
“I agree with that selection,” Self said. “They return the best team on paper. That doesn’t bother me at all, they’re deserving of that.”
This isn't anything out of the ordinary for Kansas, though, as the 2020-21 season will surely be another contested Big 12 title defense for the Jayhawks.
“It’s going to be a great league race,” Self said. “It’ll be wide open and there will be ebbs and flows, [as] there always are.”