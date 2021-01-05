Kansas men’s basketball came back with a vengeance to win against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas Tuesday night, 93-64.
After a devastating 25-point loss against the Texas last Saturday, the Jayhawks were in need of a bounce back performance, and they got it.
Five Jayhawks finished with double digits against the Horned Frogs, including junior forward David McCormack (20 points), junior guard Ochai Agbaji (19 points), redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson (16 points), sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna (12 points), and sophomore guard Christian Braun (10 points).
The Jayhawks were able to make due without starting senior guard Marcus Garrett — who suffered a head injury — and bench player freshman guard Bryce Thompson, who has been out the past two games with a back injury. Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris got his first career start, finishing 3-for-5 with season-high seven points and seven assists.
After keeping quiet in the past few games, McCormack impressed in the first half Tuesday, going 4-for-5 from the field with eight points and two offensive rebounds. McCormack’s success continued after halftime, finishing 7-for-9 with a career and team-high 20 points and eight rebounds.
The Horned Frogs’ top performers included junior forward Chuck O’Bannon, Jr. — who shot 6-for-9 with a career-high 18 points, along with six rebounds — and junior guard RJ Nembhard with 14 points and six assists.
Kansas started off hot against TCU, shooting 67% from the field in the first 10 minutes of the game, and Agbaji led the way with eight points early. Agbaji finished the first half with 10 points and three rebounds and two assists.
Kansas also conquered its ball security troubles against TCU, with the Jayhawks’ first turnover not occurring until the 9:04 mark in the first half.
Kansas got an 11-point edge early in the second half, but the Horned Frogs whittled it down to just four points with a quick 7-0 run. However, Kansas pulled back ahead with a 12-point lead just under five minutes left in the half.
While the Jayhawks came out guns blazing in the first half, it wasn’t all peachy, especially after frustrating moments like junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster accidentally tipped in a TCU basket.
Kansas finished the first half shooting 64% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.
Kansas continued to build off its momentum in the second half, extending the lead to 26 points. At the 15-minute mark, the Jayhawks went on a quick 7-0 run to silence the Horned Frogs.
Kansas continued its ball security into the second half, only recording eight total turnovers and scoring 13 points off TCU turnovers.
TCU found themselves in another two-minute scoring drought starting around six minutes left in the game, keeping them further away from Kansas. Kansas got a game-high lead of 29 points with two minutes left in the game, allowing Kansas coach Bill Self to put in more players from the bench.
The Jayhawks finished the game with a 9-0 run over the last four minutes of the game, holding TCU to 2-for-11 from the field during that span.
Kansas will travel back home to face Oklahoma back at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.