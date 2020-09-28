Class of 2021 Kansas men’s basketball commits Zach Clemence and KJ Adams received invitations Tuesday to a McDonald’s All-American Game evaluation event hosted by Coach Morgan Wootten’s Basketball Camp.
The event will take place Oct. 24-25 in Mansfield, Texas, and is open to the Top 100 high school senior boys and girls and the top 50 high school junior boys and girls on the ESPN rankings lists.
The event was independently set up by Coach Wootten Basketball in order to give Class of 2021 prospects the opportunity to play in front of the McDonald’s All-American selection committee amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not an official McDonald’s All-American Game event.
Wootten was a basketball coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, from 1956–2002. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.
Updated McDonald's Game story:A spokesman for the McDonald's Game said via email the event "is not an official McDonald’s All American Games event. Coach Wootten Basketball independently set up the camp, and has since updated materials to reflect that."https://t.co/xM5YpDhjyW— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 24, 2020
Clemence is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect in the ESPN rankings while Adams is ranked at No. 54.
The players invited are required to pay a $185 registration fee to participate.
“It was cool,” Clemence said. “I was happy to see I was invited.”
Clemence said he is unsure if he’ll attend the event.
Those invited to the McDonald’s All-American Evaluation Showcase are required to pay an $185 fee to attend, per multiple sources. https://t.co/GPoC7poJcV pic.twitter.com/jUf5WfutU9— Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) September 23, 2020
The event is not an official McDonald’s All-American Games Event, but will give players the opportunity to perform in front of an evaluation committee. That group will eventually select the Top 24 players in the country to participate in the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game next spring.
College coaches will be unable to attend the event after the NCAA recruiting dead period was extended until Jan. 1.
“This event will be a McDAAG Evaluation event where our committee will be attending in person and those who are not comfortable traveling will be live-streamed in,” Terri Lynn Wootten, the coordinator of the event, told ZAGSBLOG.com.