Kansas men's basketball has extended seven new scholarship offers since class of 2022 five-star guard Skyy Clark cut Kansas from his list of potential schools Sept. 10.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound, combo guard from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, was previously considering Kansas among his top 10 schools before naming a final four Sept. 10.
After missing out on Clark, KU was busy this past weekend, extending multiple scholarship offers to class of 2022 and 2023 prospects.
Starting off last Friday, twin brothers Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson picked up offers from the Jayhawks.
📝#Kansas offers 2022 6’6+ G Ausar Thompson & 2022 6’6+ G Amen Thompson; (CA) @PaulBiancardi @ncalpremierball @CREI_Adam #CREI @SpencerLPulliam @VerbalCommits pic.twitter.com/H2NDByxrFI #whistle— Christian PoP'oola (@ChrisPoPoola) September 11, 2020
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound, twins from Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also have received offers from Arizona, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Stetson, Oklahoma State, Howard, Iowa State, Florida Atlantic, Alabama and South Florida.
Amen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 134 overall prospect in the class of 2022 after averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as a sophomore.
Ausar is ranked slightly lower at the No. 141 spot after averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game last year.
Elhadji Moth Seck became the third class of 2022 prospect to pick up an offer from Kansas over the weekend, with the Jayhawks extending a scholarship offer late Friday evening.
Kansas just offered 2022 @TeamParsonsCP25 big man Elhadji Moth Seck @JayhawkSlant— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 12, 2020
The 7-foot-1, 220-pound, center from Sokone, Senegal, currently attends Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, California.
Seck also holds offers from Oklahoma State, San Francisco and Loyola Marymount.
Class of 2022 guard Noah Shelby became the fourth prospect to pick up an offer from Kansas.
Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Self and Coach Roberts and the University of Kansas 🔵🔴 #TGBTG @KUHoops @CoachDShelby pic.twitter.com/fLOMC2RbdF— Noah Shelby (@NoahShelby5) September 13, 2020
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound, combo guard from Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 combo guard and No. 71 overall prospect in the class of 2022. Shelby has received offers from Arizona, California, Memphis, Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, TCU and Georgetown.
Kansas also extended an offer to Class of 2023 prospect Robert Dillingham.
Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Kansas #gojayhawks pic.twitter.com/40D0Vf9yPi— Robert Dillingham (@robbwitdashifts) September 15, 2020
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound, point guard from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina, picked up an offer from the Jayhawks late Monday evening. Dillingham also holds offers from Pittsburgh, SMU, Ole Miss, South Florida, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Winthrop and Wichita State.
Class of 2022 guard Mark Armstrong was the next prospect to pick up an offer from Kansas on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 157-pound, combo guard from St. Peters Prep in South Orange, New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 overall prospect in the class of 2022. In addition to Kansas, Armstrong holds offers from Auburn, DePaul, Stanford, Hofstra, Bryant, Fairleigh Dickinson, VCU, Illinois, Creighton, St. John’s, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Marist and Rider.
Class of 2022 guard Roddy Gayle Jr. became the latest prospect to receive a Kansas offer on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound, shooting guard from Lewiston Porter Senior High School in Youngstown, New York, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 29 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
Gayle also holds offers from Louisville, Seton Hall, Marquette, Ohio State, Xavier, Connecticut, Georgetown, LSU, DePaul, TCU, Nebraska, Syracuse, Georgia, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, Alabama and Rutgers.
Kansas currently has two commitments in the class of 2021, with four-star power forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence, giving them the No. 19-ranked recruiting class per 247Sports.