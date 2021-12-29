Kansas men's basketball announced Wednesday afternoon that it will play George Mason on New Years Day.
We’re hooping Saturday in AFH 🙌All the ticket details and more ➝ https://t.co/LwYsPXkuah pic.twitter.com/2XR08TLlqT— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 29, 2021
This comes after their game against Texas Christian University was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Horned Frogs program, despite the team being 100% vaccinated.
George Mason has won its last three games, but this will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, Kansas Athletics said.
KU students who had tickets for the TCU game will automatically receive tickets to Saturday's game. For non-season ticket holders, you can either exchange tickets for this game or keep your tickets until the rescheduled date is announced. Public ticket sales begin on Thursday at noon.
Doors open at 2 p.m. for students and 2:30 p.m. for the general public. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.