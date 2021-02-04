It wasn’t a dream start to the season for Kansas men’s basketball junior forward David McCormack, but lately he's been one of KU's best on the court.
Unable to post double figure scoring in four of Kansas’ first five games, many fans were skeptical of McCormack early in the season. McCormack also struggled in the Jayhawks' first three conference games, with a lone solid performance against West Virginia with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
However, since his first 20 point outing against TCU on Jan. 5, the junior big man hasn’t looked back and is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. With McCormack playing well, it seems that he has found some consistency — and “balance,” as Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self calls it.
“Offensively I think we are able to throw it to him and he’s kind of figuring out where his spots are,” Self said in a media availability Thursday. “We all want to play through him. It’s important for him to be able to score 15 a game or plus, so it’s very important we play through David in our opinion.”
McCormack hasn’t just improved as a scorer down low, but has turned into a quality passer out of the post. Early in the season, McCormack would turn the ball over often when facing pressure inside, but now he’s starting to find his teammates.
“He’s playing out to the shooters and finding us,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said. “He’s just more comfortable down there and we are trusting him more to make those plays and make those strong inside moves.”
McCormack is also the Jayhawks' anchor on the defensive end. While he isn’t the athlete and shot blocker that former center Udoka Azubuike was last season, McCormack still has a big role in the Kansas defense.
“With most teams, you’re going to have at least one big you have to defend. And certainly with West Virginia, that’s definitely the case, with [Derek] Culver,” Self said. “To me, if you look at David’s role, you can look at it on that end first, and I believe he’s become a better ball-screen defender and a much better defender in general.
“I think David is getting better,” Self continued. “His rebounding numbers on other end, though, is not where it needs to be yet.”
No. 23 Kansas will need McCormack to play well against No. 17 West Virginia if the Jayhawks are going to upset the Mountaineers on the road Saturday. Tipoff for the top-25 clash is set for 1 p.m.