Kansas men's basketball was able to make due with a five-out lineup against No. 20 Kentucky in the Champions Classic, grinding out a 65-62 win Tuesday night.
That lineup change is noteworthy because, once again, junior forward David McCormack continued his cold streak to open the season.
McCormack, in plain terms, didn’t show up to play Tuesday. The Norfolk, Virginia, native finished with just seven points and five rebounds, shooting 1-for-9 on the night. McCormack has yet to score in double figures this season.
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said after the game McCormack was "obviously sped up" against Kentucky.
“I don’t think he was bad," Self said. "I think his stats don’t look good [shooting] 1-for-9,” Self said. “I think he tried to score too much to be honest, rather than be a passer when the ball comes in [the paint].”
But this isn't the first time this season McCormack has looked off.
In the 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga last Thursday, the 6-foot-10 junior shot 3-for-9 and committed four turnovers. His underperforming continued in the matchup with Saint Joseph’s on Friday, where he finished 2-for-6 with eight points and three turnovers.
Expectations were high for McCormack in the preseason. Self said in a media availability on Oct. 15 he believes McCormack could be an All-Big 12 or even All-American player this season.
“I think that he’s going to get the opportunity to put up numbers," Self said. "I think he’s a much improved scorer, good shooter, and his athleticism has improved.”
In both games leading up to the Champions Classic, McCormack played 20 minutes or less. Against Kentucky, McCormack played 19 minutes.
Lightfoot shared the big man responsibilities in the first two games, but sat on the bench for the majority of the game against Kentucky. Instead, Kansas mostly opted for five-out lineups.
So far, this goes against what Self said during a media availability before the season.
“We need those guys to give us at least 37 to 43 minutes [each game]," Self said. "However it breaks down, they’re going to get their respective minutes regardless."
It's too early to write McCormack off completely this season. But his lackluster start and ineffectiveness down low could prove costly for Kansas as the season moves along.
Kansas will next face Washburn in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7 p.m.