It was an ugly win, but a win all the same as No. 15 Kansas men’s basketball snapped its three-game losing streak with a 59-51 home victory over the TCU Thursday night.
Junior forward David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 15 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji followed up with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Kansas started out slow against the unranked TCU Horned Frogs, trailing 10-2 early.
McCormack came into action to help get the Jayhawks back on track. And even with a near 8-minute TCU scoring drought, Kansas only managed an 11-10 lead after an Agbaji three-pointer midway through the first half.
Kansas then endured an 8-minute scoring drought of its own, but thanks to TCU committing eight turnovers during that span, the Jayhawks were able to stay in the game.
Once again, Agbaji came through with a deep three-pointer, putting the Jayhawks behind by just one point. Kansas went into the break with a bit of energy with a dunk from redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and a layup from freshman guard Dajuan Harris.
Kansas closed out the gruesome first half trailing TCU 19-18. Kansas shot just 8-for-26 (31%) from the field and 2-for-8 (25%) from beyond the arc. TCU shot 8-for-25 (32%) from the field and 2-for-7 (26%) from beyond the arc in the first half.
Both sides struggled with ball security in the first half, with the Horned Frogs committing 13 turnovers and the Jayhawks committing eight turnovers. Kansas also scored just eight points off TCU’s turnovers — a huge missed opportunity for the Jayhawks in transition.
This seemingly prompted Kansas to insert Harris and junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster into the lineup for the second half.
The second half began with baskets from McCormack and Harris that were answered by TCU, quickening the pace for the first couple of minutes.
TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard and freshman guard Mike Miles ripped back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead to seven points, the largest lead held in the game since the 17-minute mark of the first half.
Kansas responded, though, as senior guard Marcus Garrett and Grant-Foster each connected on layups.
A turnover forced by Harris helped strengthen the momentum for the Jayhawks, marking the fifth turnover of the second half for TCU. McCormack capitalized with a score to give Kansas a 34-33 lead with 14:20 left to play. `
The Jayhawks did endure another scoring drought midway through the second half, but were saved by a three-pointer from sophomore guard Christian Braun. This was Braun's first basket of the night.
Later, Kansas went on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead of the night, capped by a three-pointer from McCormack. Garrett then scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Jayhawks a 56-46 with three minutes left, enough to push Kansas to victory.
Kansas will next face No. 18 Tennessee on the road in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.