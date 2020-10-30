Kansas men's basketball sophomore guard Christian Braun wasn’t a highly touted recruit coming out of Blue Valley Northwest High School, but he has found a place close to home at the University of Kansas.
Nobody really expected the Burlington native to make the impact he did his during his freshman year, as Braun averaged 18.3 minutes per game and made five starts. He also became a consistent three-point shooter for the Jayhawks down the stretch at 44.4%, and earned his spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
After last season’s performance and an offseason to build on his game, Braun could potentially slide into a starting role this year for Kansas.
“I got a little taste of [starting] last year,” Braun said during a media availability on Oct. 22. “Being from here I take a lot of pride in wearing Kansas across my chest, so I’m excited to take that next step and take on that bigger role this year.”
Kansas coach Bill Self said the trio of sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and Braun have impressed in offseason workouts.
“CB has probably had the best [offseason] of the three,” Self said during a media availability Friday. “They’ve all gotten better.”
Braun started the season rather slow, but stepped up for Kansas in conference play. His best performance last year came against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown, where he tallied a season-high 20 points, including six three-pointers, in an 81-60 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 21.
Less than a week later, Braun delivered again with 16 points — including four three-pointers — against Oklahoma State on Jan. 27.
“I think a lot of times early-on last year I was just trying to think too much,” Braun said Friday. “A lot of it is just playing free and doing you.”
Coming into this season, Braun said he is ready to build on the success of his freshman year and continue to grow as a player.
“I feel a lot more prepared obviously with just having last year under my belt, having all that game experience,” Braun said. “I’m really excited for this year.”
Kansas will reportedly return to action against Gonzaga in The Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25.