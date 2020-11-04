Kansas men's basketball junior guard Ochai Agbaji was one of 20 players named to the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
The award recognizes the top shooting guard in men's basketball. Agbaji could be the first Jayhawk to win the Jerry West Award, as the award was first handed out in 2015.
After burning his redshirt midway through his freshman season, Agbaji has become a consistent scoring threat for Kansas, starting in 47 of the 53 games he's played in. With 46 three-point field goals and 38 steals last year, Agbaji was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
He also averaged 10 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, and is expected to have an even bigger role this year.
Agbaji and Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague are the only Big 12 players on the watch list. Teague was also named a 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
All other candidates include: John Petty Jr. (Alabama), Terry Taylor (Austin Peay), Matt Bradley (California), James Bouknight (Connecticut), Mitch Ballock (Creighton), Kellan Grady (Davidson), Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), D.J. Steward (Duke), Scottie Lewis (Florida), MJ Walker (Florida State), Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga), Caleb Mills (Houston), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Terrence Clarke (Kentucky), Franz Wagner (Michigan), Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis), Justin Moore (Villanova), Paul Scruggs (Xavier).