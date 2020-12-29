Kansas men’s basketball has three players projected in the latest 2022 NBA Mock Draft released by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz Tuesday.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji is projected to be selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 17 overall selection in the draft.
Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard from Kansas City, Missouri, is averaging a team-high 14.8 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game in nine games this season.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun is projected to be selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 20 overall selection.
Braun, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound shooting guard from Overland Park, is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in nine games this season. He is also shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range this season.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson is also projected to be selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 33 overall selection.
Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound small forward from Denton, Texas, has been stellar for Kansas this season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in nine games this season.
The full 2022 NBA Mock Draft is available on ESPN.com for ESPN+ subscribers.