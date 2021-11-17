After a strong start to its season last week in victories over Michigan State and Tarleton State, Kansas men’s basketball will look to continue the trend facing off against Stony Brook Thursday.

The Jayhawks looked impressive last week in their wins, defeating Michigan State in the Champions Classic 87-74 and Tarleton State in their home opener last Friday, defeating the Texan Riders 88-62.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji starred in both matchups, scoring a career-high 29 points against the Spartans. Agbaji followed up his career performance by once again eclipsing the 20 point mark, scoring 25 against Tarleton State. The performances were good enough to earn Agbaji Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

“Ochai’s playing great. I feel like every time he shoots the ball is looks good,” freshman forward KJ Adams said of Agbaji’s start to the season. “If I’m in the game, I’m definitely looking for Ochai to make some plays for us.”

Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu echoed Adams in Agbaji’s praise.

“He’s been dominant,” Yesufu said. “I watched him last year and he’s defiantly made huge strides growing into that leadership role...he brings it all to the table.”

Yesufu also discussed how he and the team feels they’ve been playing too slow through their first two games of the season.

“We’ve been playing way too slow,” Yesufu said. “Because of the lineups we have, we can definitely get up and down the floor. So we’ve definitely been putting an emphasis on it.”

Although Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self agreed with Yesufu about the pace of play, he also emphasized another aspect that he wants the team to improve on.

“We'd like to play faster, but the biggest thing is I think our emphasis has been on is our half-court defense as much as anything,” Self said. “I wish I could say it’s getting better. I'm not sure that it is yet but I think guys are getting a little bit more comfortable though.”

Unlike Kansas, Stony Brook has seen the Seawolves struggle to begin their season. In their only game so far, they dropped it 74-52 to George Mason.

The loss was in large part to the Seawolves’ struggles shooting the ball. They only shot 34.4% from the field on 22-64 shooting. The Seawolves also struggled immensely from behind the three-point arc, shooting an abysmal 21.4% from three on 6-28 shooting.

Despite Stony Brook’s disappointing first game, Self isn’t taking the Seawolves lightly and points out some areas to watch in the matchup, such as Stony Brook being similar to Tarleton State, but with more talent all around.

“I think they're better than Tarleton offensively for sure,” Self said. “They’re picked to win their league, so I would say they’re defiantly more talented than Tarleton...I think Stony Brook has better players.”

The Jayhawks will face off with Stony Brook Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.