Kansas men’s basketball class of 2021 recruiting target Trey Alexander will announce his college decision next Wednesday, he confirmed to the Kansan Thursday.
Alexander, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound shooting guard from Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City, is set to choose between Kansas, Grambling State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss.
Kansas has struggled on the recruiting trail, missing out on some of their top targets in the 2021 class. It's safe to say Alexander would be a big addition for the Jayhawks.
With four-stars Zach Clemence and KJ Adams already committed, Kansas currently has the No. 35-ranked recruiting class nationally.
“It’s Kansas, you know? They send guys to the [NBA],” Alexander told ZagsBlog.com in September. “That’s my main goal, getting to the next level and finding a way to be successful at the next level because as a player I want to be great at the highest level I can be great at.”
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 85 overall prospect in the class of 2021, Alexander said he's talked extensively with both Kansas men's basketball assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and head coach Bill Self.
"[Kansas needs] a point guard after this next coming year, so I feel like I could be that guy to come in at the one or the two," Alexander said. "I could be a guy that scores and facilitates to help lead the team.”
Despite being unable to take in-person visits due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alexander has taken virtual visits to all seven schools.
Last season, Alexander averaged 26.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Heritage Hall.