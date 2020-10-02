Kansas men's basketball recruiting target J.D. Davison will announce his college decision Saturday, Davison announced via Twitter.
Davison, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound, point guard from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Alabama, is set to choose between Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Memphis and Michigan. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2021, Davison would give the Jayhawks their third commit in the 2021 class.
Back on for tomorrow !!! Same time— Jd Davison (@jddavison10) October 2, 2020
With four-stars Zach Clemence and KJ Adams already committed, Kansas currently has the No. 23-ranked recruiting class nationally.
Clemence, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound, power forward from Sunrise Christian committed to the Jayhawks on May 11. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 power forward and No. 60 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.
Adams, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound, power forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, became the second Kansas commit from the class of 2021 when he chose the Jayhawks on July 31. He chose Kansas over Baylor, UCF, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, among other schools.
Adams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 power forward and No. 92 overall prospect in the class of 2021.
Kansas also suffered some big misses in the class of 2021, with the first coming when five-star forward Kendall Brown announced his commitment to Baylor on July 20.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound, small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita chose Baylor over the Jayhawks, despite Kansas being considered the favorite for most of his recruitment. Ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect by 247Sports in the Class of 2021, Brown is a high school teammate of 2021 KU commit Zachary Clemence.
Five-star wing Matthew Cleveland was the next recruit to reject the Jayhawks when he announced his commitment to Florida State on July 21. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound, small forward from Pace Academy in Atlanta chose Florida State over a final five that included Michigan, Stanford, Kansas and North Carolina State.
Perhaps the most likely commit for Kansas in the 2021 class is JUCO forward Langston Wilson. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound, power forward from Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Georgia, holds more than 40 offers, including from Texas A&M, Howard, Kansas State, Georgia, Memphis and Wichita State, among others.
“I know a lot about [Kansas]. I’ve watched them on TV plenty of times. They play a really good brand of basketball and I respect it,” Wilson told ZAGSBLOG.com in August. “For them to be in the position that they’re in, having a great program, winning the Big 12 for so many years, getting to the tournament and attaining a No. 1 overall ranking in the country on multiple occasions over multiple years, sending multiple people to the NBA, that’s huge.”