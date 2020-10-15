Kansas men's basketball just experienced another big recruiting miss.
Class of 2021 three-star Sam Ayomide committed to Memphis Tuesday, joining a long list of Kansas targets to commit elsewhere.
901 📍y’all ready??? #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/gCBpqkS9vC— Sam Ayomide (@SamAyomide2) October 13, 2020
The 6-foot-11, 220-pound, center from The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, chose Memphis over Kansas, Seton Hall, Providence, Illinois and Wake Forest.
Just one day earlier, Kansas missed out on JUCO forward Langston Wilson who, despite meeting with Kansas staff multiple times via Zoom, excluded Kansas from his Top 10 list Monday.
I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me you helped a kid who never played in highschool get one step closer to his dreams. That being said I will be focusing in on these 10 schools and will be committing on October 18th #2W💜 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/xiL9XA1Cvp— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) October 12, 2020
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound, power forward from Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Georgia, will decide between Alabama, Texas A&M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Oregon, Cal State Bakersfield, Iona, Penn State, South Carolina and Alcorn State when he commits on Sunday.
Despite having commitments from four-stars Zach Clemence and KJ Adams, the Jayhawks have missed some key opportunities to bolster their 2021 recruiting class.
Their first big miss in the 2021 class came when five-star forward Kendall Brown announced his commitment to Baylor on July 20.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound, small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita chose Baylor over the in-state Jayhawks, despite Kansas being considered the favorite for most of his recruitment. Ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect by 247Sports in the class of 2021, Brown is a high school teammate of Clemence.
The next miss came when five-star wing Matthew Cleveland announced his commitment to Florida State on July 21. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound, small forward from Pace Academy in Atlanta chose Florida State over a final five that included Michigan, Stanford, Kansas and North Carolina State.
Earlier this month, Kansas missed out on five-star guard J.D. Davison, when Davison chose to commit to Alabama.
Davison, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound, point guard from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Alabama, chose Alabama over Kansas, Auburn, LSU, Memphis and Michigan.
Despite the misses, Kansas may have a new avenue for recruiting after the NCAA Division 1 Council voted in favor of giving an additional year of eligibility to winter sport athletes Wednesday.
The adopted proposal would become effective on Aug. 1, 2021 and allow student-athletes to transfer one time during their college careers without sitting out a season.