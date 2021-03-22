Kansas men’s basketball didn't quite get the storybook ending it desired.
After winning eight of nine games before heading into the NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks were blown out by the USC Trojans 85-51 in the round of 32 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse Monday night.
Brothers Isaiah and Evan Mobley and USC’s length proved to be too much for the Jayhawks. Kansas was stifled on the offensive end, shooting just 18-for-62 from the field. The pair of forwards combined for 27 points and 21 rebounds and dominated the paint.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett, who may have suited up for the last time in a Kansas uniform, led the Jayhawks with 15 points but shot just 6-of-15 from the field. There were no other Kansas players able to score in double figures, as junior guard Ochai Agbaji had eight points as the second-leading scorer.
Kansas started off shaky on offense, missing its first eight shots as USC’s defense clogged driving lanes. Braun kicked off the scoring for the Jayhawks with a three-pointer but was quickly matched by USC sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley for his second three of the game, putting the score at 8-3.
Garrett got the second basket with a tough drive and finish right into USC’s length, and McCormack added a nice post-hook against freshman forward Evan Mobley to pull Kansas within five early. Garrett hit another big shot, this time from beyond the arc, to put the score at 15-10 USC with 9:22 remaining in the first half.
Despite poor shooting early, Kansas was managing to stay in the game. Out of a timeout, redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot made an easy basket off the pick-and-roll, but USC responded with five quick points — including another three by Isaiah Mobley to extend the lead to 23-12.
Both offenses finally heated up and went back-and-forth over a span of two minutes. Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris made a big-time three, and Garrett followed with a layup shortly after to trim the USC lead to eight.
However, USC sparked off on a demoralizing 11-0 run to end the first half. Isaiah Mobley hit another three during the run and led all scorers at the half with 14 points.
Kansas walked in halftime trailing 40-21, its biggest deficit at the break this season. Nothing was going for the Jayhawks offensively, as they shot just 8-for-31 in the first half. The Trojans were able to shoot it at a 16-for-30 clip and used their length to out rebound Kansas by 10 in the first half.
The Jayhawks came out of the break strong, putting Garrett in the high-post/middle of the USC zone. Garrett was able to make two layups and then passed out to Agbaji for a three to bring the score to 44-28.
USC seemed to nail in a three-pointer just about every time Kansas got some life, and two straight three-pointers by redshirt senior guard Isaiah White extended the USC lead. Garrett went to the bench with four fouls, and junior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster entered the game for him and scored six straight points, bringing the score to 58-37.
The Trojans stayed hot, sparking off again on a dominant 21-5 run over six minutes to extend the lead out to over 30 points. Two free throws from Garrett and a three pointer ended the USC run and put the score at 79-49.
With around two minutes to go, Self emptied the bench. Freshman forward Gethro Muscadin, senior guard Chris Teahan, freshman guard Latrell Jossell and sophomore guard Michael Jankovich all entered the game.
Kansas men’s basketball will now look toward next season, with Garrett being one of the only Kansas seniors who could move on, but he has not made a decision yet. Agbaji could also potentially enter the NBA Draft.