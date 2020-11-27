After Kansas men’s basketball struggled defensively against No. 1 Gonzaga Thursday, the Jayhawks struggled with ball security against Saint Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off Friday.
Granted, Kansas pulled away in the second half to grab a convincing 94-72 win over Saint Joseph's. But the Jayhawks finished the game with 16 turnovers and the Hawks scored 15 points off those turnovers.
In the first half alone, the Jayhawks recorded 10 turnovers, compared to the Hawks’ four turnovers.
Eight Kansas players turned the ball over at least once Friday. Freshman guard Bryce Thompson led Kansas with four, while junior forward David McCormack and sophomore guard Christian Braun each finished with three.
Against Gonzaga, turnovers proved costly and held Kansas back from keeping up with the Bulldogs’ elite offense. But on Friday, the Jayhawks’ three-point shooting and rebounding helped Kansas overcome the turnovers. The Jayhawks shot 50% from the field and 45% three-point field range against Saint Joseph’s.
Braun and junior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for Kansas, with Braun shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a career-high 30 points. Agbaji also showed out, shooting 7-for-13 and finishing with 18 points.
Braun also led the team with nine rebounds, which really helped get the Jayhawks going in the second half.
“I think we learned from [the loss to Gonzaga on Thursday],” Braun said after the game. “I think we’ve got to keep applying that going forward. Obviously everyone on the team would like to come [out of this weekend] 2-0, but the only way to improve is just to take the loss and learn from it, just apply what we learn going forward every game.”
Redshirt freshmen forward Jalen Wilson (14 points) and guard Dajuan Harris (five assists off the bench) further bolstered the Kansas offense Friday. However, the turnover numbers are still something to keep an eye on as this team filled with newcomers progresses this season.
Kansas improved in the second half, turning the ball over just five times and scoring in transition. With better ball security, the Jayhawks outscored the Hawks 50-34 in the second half.
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said this win was exactly what his team needed to build confidence and move on to face better teams in the future.
“The way we won the game today was the way we needed to win it,” Self said after the game. “Struggle at times, labor at times and then find the way to kind of fight through it and put it away at the end, but I thought today was a good game for us because they’re hard to guard.”
Kansas will next face No. 10 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m.