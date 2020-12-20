Kyle Cuffe Jr., a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2022, has committed to play for Kansas men’s basketball, he announced via social media Saturday.
🚨Jayhawk Nation!!!🚨 Go follow the newest KU hoops commit Kyle Cuffe Jr. from Bronx, N.Y.!!!! (@kylecuffejr) #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/n8NvL6Q3XV— Deezer (@The_Deezer) December 20, 2020
“Basically, the deciding factor was being able to compete for a national championship,” Cuffe told the Kansan Sunday. “The history of Kansas and what [head coach] Bill Self and [assistant coach] Norm Roberts have to offer, that just took me away.”
Cuffe, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound shooting guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, first picked up an offer from Kansas on Sept. 2.
“I was glad they reached out and offered me earlier this year,” he said. “I got to know them a lot more [early-on] and I knew this was the right place for me.”
Cuffe is the No. 11-ranked shooting guard and No. 84 overall prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He chose Kansas over offers from Kansas State, St. John’s, Bryant, Connecticut, Georgetown, Georgia, Hofstra, Holy Cross, Texas A&M, and Pittsburgh, among others.
On the court, Cuffe describes himself as a "high-motor" player.
“I play defense all the time,” he said. “I’m going to hit wide-open shots and I’m not going to back down from anyone. I’m going to continue to compete.”
Cuffe is the first commit in Kansas’ 2022 recruiting class, but said he plans on getting in contact with other potential recruits soon.
“I’m pretty positive some will come up and I’ll be getting in contact with a lot of dudes in my class,” Cuffe said. “Trying to talk to them, like ‘Let’s go team up.’”
Cuffe also dispelled rumors of a potential reclassification, confirming he will stay in the class of 2022. He averaged 13 points, three rebounds and three assists as a sophomore at Blair Academy last season.
“I want to let Kansas fans know that I’m ready and I’m going to give them my all,” Cuffe said. “They’re going to love me and I’m going to be there 110 percent. I’m not going to give up on anything at all."