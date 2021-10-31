KU men's basketball redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies saw that Wilson was not maintaining his lane position. After pulling him over, deputies performed field sobriety tests, and as a result, he was arrested, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told the Kansan.
The booking recap reports show Wilson was arrested at 2:16 a.m. in the 400 block of west 23rd Street. He was released at 4:02 a.m. on bond.
Bill Self released a statement on the matter.
“We are aware of the incident last night and are disappointed in his decisions. We are looking into the situation as we speak and will determine potential consequences with him once we have the rest of the details.”
This is a developing story.