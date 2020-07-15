Kansas men’s basketball players’ scheduled arrival on campus is being pushed back another two weeks from July 19 to Aug. 2, according to a report from the Kansas City Star Wednesday.
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self attributed this to a recent spike in cases of the coronavirus in both Douglas County and across the United States.
“Even though we want them back here, we’ll get them here soon enough,” Self told The Star. “Two more weeks in a time we’ve had so many spikes in Douglas County is not a negative thing.”
The team had previously postponed players’ return to campus from July 6 to July 19. NCAA rules state players can begin voluntary workouts of up to eight hours a week starting on July 20 up until when classes start on Aug. 24.
Currently, senior guard Marcus Garrett and junior forward Silvio De Sousa are the only two players on campus.
On July 3, Kansas football suspended voluntary workouts for two weeks after 12 football players tested positive for COVID-19.
With previous delays in mind, Self said it would be better to proceed with caution and keep players in their respective hometowns for the time being.
“We know we will have to address this eventually and we are not running from it,” Self said. “The less amount of time we have to address it from the time of school starting [on Aug. 24] would be better."