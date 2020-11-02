Kansas men's basketball senior guard Marcus Garrett was named to the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.
The Bob Cousy Award recognizes the top point guard in men's college basketball. Garrett joins 19 other point guards on the preseason watch list.
The only other Jayhawk to win the award was Frank Mason III in 2017. Last season, Garrett led the Big 12 with 4.6 assists per game, along with 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Garrett was also a unanimous selection to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, and took home the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award last season. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said he will look for Garrett to be “the guy” this year and take on a greater leadership role for the Jayhawks.
Garret is one of four players from the Big 12 to be named to the list, alongside junior Jared Butler (Baylor), freshman Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), and senior Matt Coleman III (Texas).
All other candidates include: Remy Martin (Arizona State), McKinley Wright IV (Colorado), Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton), Jalen Crutcher (Dayton), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Javonte Smart (LSU), Colbey Ross (Pepperdine), Fatts Russell (Rhode Island), Jacob Gilyard (Richmond), Geo Baker (Rutgers), Bryce Aiken (Seton Hall), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Kihei Clark (Virginia) and D’Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin).
Kansas will reportedly open the season against Gonzaga in The Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25.