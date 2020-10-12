Kansas men’s basketball is starting to show interest in class of 2023 five-star big man Baye Fall.
“They just keep sending texts to my dad,” Fall told the Kansan. “We talked and they told me that I’ll be one of their top focuses in my class.”
The 6-foot-10, 205-pound center from Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado, currently holds offers from Kansas, Georgetown, Georgia and Minnesota. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 center and No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Fall grew up in Senegal before moving to the United States in February 2019.
Last season at Lutheran High School, Fall averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game as a freshman.
In addition to Fall, Kansas has made offers to eight other class of 2023 prospects: Mikey Williams, Robert Dillingham, Simeon Wilcher, Elijah Fisher, Justin McBride, Kwame Evans Jr., Jalen Lewis and Jazz Gardner.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound combo guard from Lake Norman Christian High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, named Kansas one of his top 10 schools in July.
I appreciate every college that has recruited me up until this point but here’s my top 10. Let’s Rock! pic.twitter.com/wcWQDnV8wR— Mikey Williams (@619PRESIDENTIAL) July 22, 2020
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2023, Williams is also considering Arizona State, USC, Memphis, San Diego State and HBCU’s Alabama State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State and Texas Southern.
In his freshman season at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, Williams averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 32 games played. Williams’ breakout game came on Dec. 6 when he scored 77 points in just his ninth career high school game.
"In my opinion, I'm the best [player] in high school basketball," Williams told Overtime in February.