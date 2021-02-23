As Kansas fell to Texas 75-72 in overtime on Tuesday night, there were a few plays where if Kansas was able to convert, the Jayhawks could have come home victorious.
KU was comfortably ahead in the first half as it led by as many as 13 points and found its shot throughout shooting 16-of-33 overall and 4-of-12 from the three. Texas meanwhile struggled with shooting in the first half as they shot 1-of-13 from beyond the arc and and 10-of-30 overall.
Defensively, Kansas put a lot of the pressure on the Longhorns and forced them to take some tough looks, helping Kansas go up 43-32 at halftime.
The second half however, was almost the complete opposite for the Jayhawks.
Texas outscored Kansas in the second half 34-23 and also shot 11-of-27, but the Kansas miscues were a big part of how Texas eventually took the lead and got back in the game.
Those miscues included a missed dunk by junior forward David McCormack, missed free throws on the front end of one-and-one’s, and bad passes leading to some Texas turnovers and easy baskets. As the Jayhawks reflected on this game, they knew that some of those miscues were the difference between a win and a loss.
“That pretty much tells the game,” says junior guard Ochai Agbaji. “That is how they got momentum by getting those fifty-fifty balls that we unfortunately did not get. That really gave them more energy and gave them more momentum going late into that game.”
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self agreed that miscues helped break down the KU advantage.
“You can’t get a better shot than an uncontested dunk within 10 feet of you,” says Kansas head coach Bill Self. “We had numerous chances to make free throws, we had numerous chances to take care of the ball and we had numerous open shots that we couldn’t knock down. We’ve got to get our big guys more rebounds.”
For Kansas, they will now look to Saturday night against No. 2 Baylor in an attempt to finish the season with what could be the biggest win of the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.