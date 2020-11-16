Kansas men's basketball will host its 11th annual "Ladies Night Out" to raise money for cancer research virtually Monday night.
Participants can sign up on Kansas Athletics' online form, and proceeds from the event will go to LMH Health and KU Cancer Center. Spots are limited and the cost to attend is $50.
Over 450 women attended last year's event, with the majority of attendees being cancer survivors or those who have been directly affected by cancer. Last year's event raised over $60,000 for cancer research.
“It’s a good event that brings some awareness and raises money for breast cancer awareness. There have been so many ladies that will be here tonight that have been touched by this disease,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a Kansas Athletics news release last year. “And all of us have been touched, at least indirectly, in some way, shape or form. It’s a good event and our players will enjoy being a part of it.”
With this event being conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas men's basketball coaches and players will share how they've been preparing for the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season.
In past years, there have been photo opportunities with Kansas' championship trophies, autographs and photos with the players, and other interactive activities with Kansas men's basketball coaches and players.
Nevertheless, the 11th annual Ladies Night Out will include many opportunities — including a question and answer session — to get to know coaches, players, and staff through videos and online activities.
The event will be held Monday at 6 p.m.