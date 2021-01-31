Redshirt freshman point guard Dajuan Harris did not rise to the occasion in his second career start Saturday in Kansas men’s basketball's 80-61 loss to Tennessee.
Harris, who got the start over redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, finished with one assist, one steal and three fouls in the loss.
“I don’t know that I would rank out his performance very good because when he was out there, we didn’t play well,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said after the game.
Harris failed to score in his 21 minutes of play, did not attempt a field goal and went 0-of-1 from the free-throw line. Harris also had a plus/minus of -12.
“If you’re a point guard and you’re not really a scoring point, when you’re out there, our team has to be good because that’s how you’ll be evaluated, strictly, not on your individual performance,” Self said. “If you’re good while you’re out there. And we weren’t very good out there today. And that’s not all on him, but certainly he had a role in that.”
This was Harris’ first start since Kansas’ Jan. 6 victory at TCU in which he finished with seven points and seven assists.
This season, Harris is averaging 2.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
“I think [Dajuan] has done pretty well of late and I thought it may take some pressure off of Marcus [Garrett] to have another ball handler out there,” Self said. “It really didn’t play out that way. He got two quick fouls early and then we got behind. You get behind, and even if it’s early in the game, there’s playing time, don’t get me wrong.”
Garrett was Kansas’ best performer of the night, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal.
“I think that Marcus [Garrett] had a pretty good game,” Self said. “Whether it be Baylor, whether it be TCU, Marcus is playing pretty well.”
Kansas will return to Big 12 play for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.