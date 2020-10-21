Kansas men’s golf finished seventh at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, Tuesday.
This is the Jayhawks' final fall event of the 2020-21 season. Kansas finished 37-over as a team and 21 strokes above first place Oklahoma State (+16).
North Texas hosted the event at Maridoe Golf Club, one of the most difficult courses on the collegiate circuit. The 16-plus mile per hour northernly winds did not help the Kansas golfers.
The wind took a toll on the Jayhawks as a team, except for one person: freshman Luke Kluver. The Norfolk, Nebraska, native led all 72 golfers after round one with a score of 4-under.
A round-high five birdies put Kluver in prime position to place in the tournament as he held a two-shot lead.
However, due to an uncharacteristic round one by juniors Harry Hillier (+10) and Ben Sigel (+12), as well as a 7-over by redshirt sophomore Jeff Doty and 5-over by freshman William Duquette, the Jayhawks were in sixth place at the end of day one.
Kansas posted a 306 round one, much to the dismay of Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel.
“We had to count some high numbers today, it really hurt our team score,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics news release.
The Jayhawks responded to their coach’s criticism and posted a score of 296 in round two.
Hillier was able to make up for his awful round one performance the next day, finishing with a 2-under in round two.
Kluver was able to hold steady with the individual lead after shooting an even par round. Birdying his final two holes, he and second place redshirt senior Kyle Hogan from Texas Tech were the only two people under par.
Kluver held a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
However, the Jayhawks once again had to make up for high scores and still sat in sixth place heading into the final day.
“Again today, we struggled to get a fourth score. Tuesday, we need to get all five guys going, and see if we can make up some ground,” Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics news release.
However, the Jayhawks were unable to get going in the final round. Finishing with a round score of 299, Kansas finished in seventh place.
What made matters worse was that Kluver shot 6-over in the final round, dropping all the way to fourth place. He finished the tournament with a score of 2-over.
Hogan from Texas Tech took the individual win, shooting 1-under, which was the only under par score of the whole tournament.
Other Kansas final scores included Hillier (+7) in 17th place, Duquette (+10) in 32nd place, Sigel (+24) in 65th place and Doty (+26) in 69th place.
The Jayhawks will now take the winter off before returning to action at the Desert Collegiate on Feb. 19.