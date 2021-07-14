For many collegiate baseball players, the dream is to get drafted into the major leagues. Although that dream did not come to fruition for Kansas baseball’s Everhett Hazelwood, it’s the opportunity he is thankful for.
Hazelwood signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago White Sox Tuesday.
“All I needed was an opportunity,” wrote KU right-hander Everhett Hazelwood in an Instagram post Tuesday evening. “Thank you @whitesox for believing in me and I can’t wait to get to work. A dream come true.”
Born in Mission Viejo, California, the redshirt junior came to Lawrence in 2020 after spending time at Palomar College in San Marcos, California. There, he posted a 6-1 record with 69 strikeouts, according to KU Athletics.
At Kansas, Hazelwood had quite the unusual welcoming, as most players across the country did in 2020: the COVID-19 year. Nonetheless, he made his KU debut against Belmont, in which he pitched 4.1 innings with six strikeouts.
The redshirt junior went on to post a 2-1 record in four starts for the Jayhawks that season. He was also named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week in late February.
This past spring, the right-hander logged 55 innings pitched in 16 appearances. His season was highlighted by his outing on April 6, when he delivered six innings, allowing no runs and four strikeouts.
Hazelwood is expected to join the minor league system next week.