Kansas men's basketball senior guard Marcus Garrett was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by conference coaches, according to a release from the Big 12 Wednesday.
Baylor junior guard Jared Butler joined Garrett as the only unanimous selections.
Also selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team were Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves, Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, Texas senior guard Matt Coleman III and West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe. A tie created an extra position on the team, according to the release.
Garrett, a Dallas native, led the Big 12 in assists (144) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) last season. He was also one of the most effective defenders in the country, as he's able to guard all five positions.
This led to Garrett being named both the 2019-20 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the award given to the top defender in men's basketball. Garrett was also named to the 2019-20 All-Big 12 Third Team.
With all these accolades from last season, Garrett now looks to step into even more of a leadership role during the 2020-21 season.
“To me, Marcus should make this his team,” Kansas coach Bill Self said during a media availability on Oct. 15. “I think that’s a challenge we’ve given Marcus and I think he’s accepted it.”
Garrett said he has had conversations with Self about his increased leadership role on this team.
“I do feel like [it’s my team],” Garrett said. “I have learned from a lot of good leaders that came through that I was fortunate enough to play with, so when coach [Self] tells me that, it kind of pumps me up and gets me ready.”
Garrett's first chance to step into that role will be when Kansas opens the season against Gonzaga in The Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25.
“It’s a really big change with everything,” Garrett said, “but when we get on the court it’s still basketball, so I mean I’ll just go out there and try to lead the best way I know how.”