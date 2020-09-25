Kansas soccer defeated Texas Tech 1-0 in its home opener at Rock Chalk Park Friday night, improving the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks' record to 2-0 on the season.
The lone goal came in the 80th minute after senior midfielder Kathryn Castro scored from 30 yards out. This gave Kansas a late 1-0 advantage, and the Red Raiders could not muster much of anything offensively against junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters.
This was Kansas' first match since a season-opening 1-0 win over Texas on Sept. 11. Castro said the extended break helped the Jayhawks start the season with a "clean slate."
"So we are really looking to win [the Big 12 title] and I think having one game a week is actually a good thing after all that time off in quarantine that we had to focus on game mentality," Castro said.
The Jayhawks were defensively sound in the first half, highlighted by back-to-back saves in the 42nd minute by Peters, who recorded three first half saves.
"Oh my gosh, she's an amazing keeper, probably the best keeper I have ever played with, and having her back there I know she can handle anything," Castro said of Peters. "I have the highest confidence in her."
On the offensive side, Kansas had three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, including one corner kick that was almost snuck in by junior midfielder Rylan Childers.
Senior midfielder Ceri Holland gave Kansas a little bit of production in the first half after getting within range of the goal on multiple attempts.
However, Holland was subbed out in the 37th minute and replaced by junior midfielder Samantha Barnett who finished out the first half in her place.
Texas Tech controlled the tempo much of the first half and kept better possession of the ball. This resulted in five shots on goal in the half for the Red Raiders. Their best chance on goal in the first half came in the 32nd minute after getting the ball into the box, but Peters was there to save the shot.
Things got a little chippy for the Jayhawks to start the second half. Junior defender Kaela Hansen received a yellow card in the 51st minute after pushing a Texas Tech defender to the ground.
Texas Tech had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 57th minute after senior forward Kirsten Davis sent a rocket toward the right post. Luckily for Kansas, the ball clipped the post and went out-of-bounds.
In the 69th minute, Kansas was close to scoring after a few quick passes in the box, but was stopped at the goal line by the Texas Tech goalkeeper.
The Jayhawks continued to play solid defense down the stretch and held onto the lead.
Kansas coach Mark Francis said the Jayhawks knew the tough task of matching up with the the Red Raiders — the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 — but Kansas' defense made the difference Friday.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game but to be fair I think the reason that we won is because we just didn't let them play their tempo of game, and we really did a good job of pressuring the ball," Francis said. "[Our defense moved] very, very quickly all over the field, didn't really allow them to get into their rhythm, and I think that was really the key today."
Kansas will be back in action next Friday as the Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. Match time is set for 7 p.m.