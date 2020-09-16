After Kansas soccer secured an impressive 1-0 road victory against Texas last Friday, three Jayhawks earned national honors for their individual performances.
Senior midfielder Ceri Holland took home two major honors including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer's National Player of the Week.
Not a bad awards haul after Week 1 👀@TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Week#Big12SOC Offensive Player of the Week#Big12SOC Goalkeeper of the Week@TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week Honorable Mention𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀 ➝ https://t.co/yguwayYyu2#KUsoccer | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/eKI71d9hGW— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) September 15, 2020
Holland, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, came up big in the 81st minute last Friday when she scored the lone goal of the game to knock off the Longhorns in Austin. Holland also recorded six tackles and seven interceptions.
The West Yorkshire, England, native was one of the Jayhawks' top performers last year, finishing as the second-leading scorer with eight goals. She also led the team with six assists, good enough to earn her nods on the All-Big 12 Second Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team.
Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters was also named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week after her shutout performance. Peters tallied seven saves in the contest, four of which came in the second half, and recorded her 21st career shutout.
After an impressive sophomore season that saw her tie the single-season shutout record (11), Peters earned her first weekly conference honor of the season and the fourth of her career. Peters was also named an honorable mention for TopDrawerSoccer’s team of the week.
Freshman defender Kate Dreyer joined Peters in being named as an honorable mention for TopDrawerSoccer’s player of the week.
The Jayhawks are next scheduled to play Texas Tech at home on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.