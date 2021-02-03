The Kansas women’s soccer team released its spring 2021 schedule Tuesday, consisting of three conference matchups and five non-conference matchups.
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨Less than a month until the Jayhawks return to the pitch, with plenty still to play for in the Spring slate 🙌More → https://t.co/5X76RyVyB4 pic.twitter.com/2umE89s7yc— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) February 2, 2021
These matches serve as preparation for the NCAA Women’s College Cup in May, as KU looks to receive an at-large bid to the tournament. In years past, the college cup was played in the fall, but with the pandemic, changes have occurred. In fall 2020 KU was only allowed a conference schedule and limited to nine-matches, according to Big 12 conference ruling.
In the fall, the Jayhawks went 5-3-1, taking fourth in the Big 12 conference standings.
“It’s a different spring season with the games actually counting,” said head coach Mark Francis in a KU Athletics press release. “Our objective is to make the NCAA Tournament after finishing fourth in the Big 12 in the fall. We definitely have a chance to get an at-large bid.”
Kansas will kick-off its spring slate with an exhibition match on Feb. 26 against Missouri Southern State at Rock Chalk Park. Then the Jayhawks will play back-to-back matches with Kansas State. The schedule also includes two Border Showdown matches with Missouri on April 10 and April 17.
The 2021 NCAA Championship selections will be announced on April 18, with the bracket being reduced to 48 teams from its original 64 team format. There will be 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections. TCU already earned the Big 12 automatic qualifying spot based on the fall 2020 season.
“It’s going to be a tough schedule for sure,” Francis said. “We don’t have our seniors in the spring since they graduated so this will be an opportunity for some of the younger players to step up. We’re excited about that and excited to get going and compete.”
The Women’s College Cup is scheduled for May 13-17.