Four players signed National Letters of Intent to play for Kansas soccer on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.
The Jayhawks added midfielder Raena Childers, goalkeeper Hayven Harrison, and forwards Emma Beltz and Magali Gagné.
Beltz is a forward from Raymore, Missouri. At Raymore-Peculiar High School, Beltz tallied 38 goals in her sophomore and junior seasons. She was also named to Second Team All-State in 2018 and All-Region in 2019.
Beltz, who also plays club soccer for KC Athletics Academy, was the Offensive Player of the Year for Raymore-Peculiar High School her sophomore and junior seasons.
“Every time I’ve watched her play, she’s scored,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “She’s dynamic, very technical and a good finisher. She has a massive upside for a player with the way she finishes."
Childers joins the team from Grain Valley, Missouri, as a midfielder and is a teammate of Beltz at KC Athletics Academy. Childer’s older sister, Rylan, is also currently a member of the Kansas soccer program.
During her freshman and sophomore seasons, Childers was named an All-District, All-Conference and All-State player. She was also Grain Valley High School’s Varsity Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, and Offensive Player of the Year during her sophomore season where she recorded 25 goals and 10 assists.
"[Childers] will get in and challenge and win balls and has the ability to distribute and play out of the midfield," Francis said. "We’re graduating three from the midfield this year and I’m looking for Raena to come in and contribute right away and fill some of those gaps from the graduating players."
Gagné, a Montreal native, has had great success playing for both the U-17 Canadian National Team and College de Montreal. Gagné was recognized as the conference Most Valuable Player in 2018 after recording a league-high 48 goals in only 26 matches.
In 2019, Gagné led the conference with 40 goals in 21 matches.
“She is a very dynamic player, very quick," Francis said. "Her mentality going at players and taking them on is very, very good. Because of her pace, she gets in behind defenders a lot and has the ability to finish in different ways."
Harrison, a highly-touted goalkeeper, joins the Kansas roster from Schertz, Texas. Harrison is one of the top goalkeepers in the San Antonio area and plays club soccer for the San Antonio Classic Elite.
Harrison is a four-time letter winner at Clemens High School, and helped guide her team to a Class 6A district title in 2018. She also posted the Top 10 lowest goals-against average in the area during her freshman and junior seasons.
“She has all the size and athleticism to be a major Division I and Big 12 goalkeeper. She’s an extremely hard worker,” Francis said. “She’s coming into a very good goalkeeper crew right now but we’re looking to develop her the first year, working with [assistant coach Kelly Miller] and make the most of those physical attributes she has.”