The Kansas softball team has started to find its rhythm, winning eight of their last 10 games, including four last weekend in the Arkansas Tournament.
The slate of games for the University of Kansas consisted of Drake (2), Arkansas and Northwestern State (2).
It has become apparent that when the Jayhawks get on the board early, it usually results in victories. In game one against Drake, that was the case.
Redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey opened up her first at-bat with a lead-off single. Then, senior outfielder Brittany Jackson put down a bunt, moving Ramsey to second, while using her speed to get to first. Within a matter of minutes, two batters were pegged back-to-back, allowing KU to score one.
However, the Jayhawks quickly fell behind in the bottom of the inning after several defensive errors.
In the third inning, KU batted around the lineup and scored three runs, thanks in part to a three-run RBI double from sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson.
KU exploded in the fourth and fifth inning. The Jayhawks scored four runs on three hits capped off by a rocket hit down the right-field line by senior outfielder Tarin Travieso that scored two, KU’s lead grew to 8-2.
The Jayhawks finished the first game with a 10-5 win over Drake. Redshirt senior right hand pitcher Hailey Reed picked up her third win of the season, on four innings pitched with two strikeouts.
In-game two, the story was different. KU fell behind 3-0 against No. 20 Arkansas in the first inning and was never able to fully recover. The Jayhawks would knot things back up at 3-3 in the top of the second following an error and a two-RBI triple from Jackson.
The Razorbacks reclaimed the lead in the fifth and would ultimately seal the game. The Jayhawks lost 8-3.
From the circle, sophomore left hand pitcher Tatum Goff picked up the loss on four innings pitched. She dropped to 2-1 on the season.
On Saturday, KU notched their second win over Drake and picked up a shutout win over Northwestern State.
Against Drake, the game was similar to game one. If the Jayhawks scored first, their winning chances increased. The Jayhawks defeated the Bulldogs 3-2.
In the first inning, KU scored a lone run kicked off by a Ramsey walk. Following a sacrifice bunt and a ground out, Ramsey was on third. Redshirt junior Shelby Gayre brought Ramsey home on a single to left field.
Kansas extended its lead in the second when freshman left hand pitcher Kasey Hamilton hit a two-run home run in her first at-bat, extending the Jayhawk lead to 3-0.
“Kasey competes every day at practice,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls told KU Athletics. “I’m not surprised that she hit a home run. There was a lot of energy and excitement flowing. It was good to see her settle in and get a big hit. It was a huge spark for us.”
The Jayhawks shut the door on the Bulldogs in the seventh after a pitching change. Freshman right hand pitcher Savanna DesRochers tallied her first career win and Goff picked up the save.
In game two Saturday, it was all Jayhawks from start to finish. KU shut-out Northwestern State in way of a 5-0 win.
The day started with an RBI-double from Gayre followed by a single up the middle from sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch that would score Travieso. KU went up 2-0 after one.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth with runners on first and second, KU would extend their lead to 5-0. Junior pinch hitter Morgyn Wynne sent a three-run homer over the left-field wall.
Reed started in the circle and improved to 4-2 on the season after pitching six innings. Senior right hand pitcher Hannah Todd pitched the final frame.
Finally, KU picked up their fourth win of the weekend and their third straight beating Northwestern State 6-2. The hero for the Jayhawks was junior right hand pitcher Lexy Mills who threw a complete game with eight strikeouts.
Ramsey led the Jayhawks batting 3-of-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Gayre recorded her 26th career home run with a solo in the sixth.
“I think we were hoping to get off to a little faster start,” McFalls said. “It took us a little longer to get on track. Getting that big hit from Shelby was the spark that we needed today to get it going. Hitting is contagious and she opened up the door for us to take care of business after that.”
Besides a two-run homer from Northwestern State, Mills held the Demons scoreless through roughly six innings.
Kansas returns home this week, opening with a double-header against South Dakota State on Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.