Kansas softball picked up two wins over the weekend in the first homestand of the season. The Jayhawks defeated South Dakota State (4-1), and Northern Iowa (4-1).
BIG PICTURE
From the plate KU's bats were on fire early in the weekend, however, the Jayhawks were unable to convert base runners into runs down the stretch. Junior infielder Morgyn Wynne propelled the Jayhawks with a great weekend offensive performance. In the circle, KU gave up more runs than they have given all season, allowing 26.
GAME 1 -- South Dakota State wins 15-11
The first game of the five-game homestand came down the wire. It was a battle of the bats, and Kansas on the losing end. KU fought from behind early after the Jackrabbits opened things up with a two-run bomb in the first.
The Jayhawks eventually found their pace as they tallied some of their own runs on the board, highlighted by a three-run RBI double from Wynne. She went on to hit a solo home run in the fifth inning as well. Despite a back-and-forth effort, KU lost to South Dakota in extra innings (10).
GAME 2 -- KU wins 4-1 against SDSU
Wynne kept her momentum in game two. She hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Jayhawks the lead. In the sixth, it was a team effort as KU batted around two more runs, extending their lead to 4-1.
“I think we were really consistent with quality at-bats,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls said to KU Athletics. “We grabbed momentum opportunities when they presented themselves in the first game.”
From the circle, sophomore LHP Tatum Goff picked up her third win of the year, with four strikeouts. She moved to 3-1 on the season.
GAME 3 -- SDSU defeats KU 6-3
Kansas got on the board early in the one and remained in control throughout most of the game, but failed to finish things off as South Dakota State rallied late and won. The Jayhawks scored their three runs from two two-out doubles from Wynne and redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey.
In addition to a solo home run from sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch.
In the circle, junior RHP Lexy Mills pitched 5.2 innings, while recording six strikeouts to bring her career total to 137 strikeouts.
GAME 4 -- KU over Northern Iowa 4-1
The Jayhawks picked up half of their runs on two long balls, one from Wynne and the other from sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson. KU tallied their other two off of a SAC bunt an RBI-single to right field.
Goff threw her fourth complete game of the season while only allowing only three hits.
GAME 5 -- UNI over KU 3-0
Kansas was shut out in the final game, but on the bright side, Wynne stretched her hitting streak to seven-games.
KU left three batters stranded throughout the contest, and unable to really get anything going on offense. The Panthers capitalized late and went on to win.
UP NEXT
Kansas remains at home for the Jayhawks Invitational with matchups against Tulsa, North Dakota State and South Dakota. KU plays the Golden Hurricanes first at 3 p.m. of Friday.