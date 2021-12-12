The long-awaited Border War returned Saturday as Kansas beat Missouri 102-65. The first game between KU and Missouri since 2012 took place Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks and Tigers announced the re-opening of the historic rivalry back in 2019.

“We’re really excited,” senior Alex Joos said. “We haven’t played them in a really long time, so it’s awesome to see the rivalry come back. I don’t like them, so I really want to beat them.”

Many KU students have connections to Mizzou, as many out-of-state students are from the neighboring state.

“We’re from Missouri, so I want to see them lose more than anything,” sophomore Jake Andrews said. “We really hate Mizzou.”

“I know a lot of people both at Mizzou and from Columbia,” freshman Chase Whitmer said. “I had a lot of bias, but I’m here now, so I’ve already texted them the messages I needed to text them today.”

"I'm from St. Louis," graduate Nick Wadley said. "I know probably more people that go to Mizzou than here."

When it came to predictions, KU students could not have been more confident in their team leading up to the game.

“We're going to blow them out, easily by 50,” Whitmer said. “Hammer the over.”

Kansas sent the crowd into a frenzy early as senior guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Christian Braun hit a pair of threes to start the game. Braun and Agbaji finished the game as the leading scorers for the Jayhawks.

The teams are set to play five more games, alternating between Lawrence, Kansas City, and Columbia.

“The win today means a lot,” senior Peter Campbell said. “I feel like the rivalry has faded a bit, but I think it’s definitely back now.”

“My parents went to KU,” junior Alex Kirkland said. “I grew up watching them play Mizzou, so it was fun to see it at Allen now.”

Braun noted the different atmosphere created by the fans today. He felt this was one of the loudest games he remembers playing at the Fieldhouse.

“We haven't heard that in a long time,” Braun said. “Just that amount of passion.”

KU plays Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Dec. 18, back at Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks will need more of the same energy from the crowd to keep up the hot play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.