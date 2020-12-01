While it certainly wasn't pretty, No. 7 Kansas men's basketball outlasted No. 20 Kentucky for a 65-62 win in the Champions Classic Tuesday night.
The battle of the two all-time winningest men's basketball programs was an absolute slugfest, featuring minimal scoring and poor shooting nights from both sides. Kansas was able to come away with the win even though the Jayhawks shot just under 30% from the field, while Kentucky shot just over 36%.
Things were even worse beyond the arc, with the Jayhawks shooting 5-for-21 (23.8%) and the Wildcats shooting 3-for-21 (14.3%).
The saving grace for the Jayhawks, though, was redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson, who scored 21 points in the second half. Wilson finished with a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams played sloppy to start the game, with Kansas and Kentucky both missing their first six shots. Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji opened up the scoring with a put-back layup after a missed three-pointer by sophomore guard Christian Braun.
Agbaji then knocked down his first three-pointer of the game to put the Jayhawks up 5-2. But Kansas couldn't get anything going on the offensive end after that, which allowed for a 13-0 run by Kentucky.
Freshman Brandon Boston Jr. got going for the Wildcats during this run, including a monster dunk. The potential lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft finished with a team-high 12 points.
Brandon Boston is different! One dribble slam finish 🥴 pic.twitter.com/gcgyZECqHd— 🏀 Vino (@VinoUncorked) December 2, 2020
Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett, who was questionable to play with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, ended the Kentucky run with a big defensive stop on a fast break. Garrett then scored back-to-back baskets inside to cut the lead to 17-9 with 9:26 to go in the first half.
Kansas and Kentucky continued to trade baskets, and Agbaji knocked down another three-pointer to bring Kansas within 10 points at 28-18.
The Jayhawks were able to flip the script late in the first half due to playing five-out, as junior big man David McCormack struggled throughout the half. Kentucky’s defense was stifling inside, recording seven total blocks in the first half, but the switch to five-out for Kansas opened up driving lanes.
Braun added an exclamation point to the end of the first half for Kansas, throwing down a powerful two-handed slam. However, Braun was given a technical foul, resulting in two made free throws by Kentucky freshman guard Devin Askew.
An all-time weak tech on Christian Braun #kubball pic.twitter.com/e51ruk1ErN— Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 2, 2020
Still, the play shifted momentum in the Jayhawks' direction. And even with Kansas shooting just 31.4% from the field, the Jayhawks walked into halftime trailing the Wildcats 35-29.
Kentucky struck first to start the second half with a made free throw from Askew and a mid-range jumper from freshman guard Terrence Clarke. Kansas responded with a layup from Wilson and two made free throws from McCormack to further cut the Kentucky lead to 38-33 with 15:45 left to play.
Wilson provided Kansas with timely rebounding and scoring to start the second half, and was instrumental in Kansas’ 12-2 run to take the lead back from Kentucky. Wilson’s and-1 score put Kansas ahead 42-40 with 11:37 left in the game.
After both offenses continued to struggle, Kentucky graduate transfer guard Davion Mintz knocked down a huge three-pointer to give Kentucky a 49-45 lead. But Wilson responded, this time with a three-pointer of his own to bring Kansas back within one point.
Wilson scored 21 of Kansas' 36 points in the second half, and was the Jayhawks go-to scorer down the stretch. He delivered once again with a fast break layup to tie the game 53-53 with 3:49 to go.
Kansas was able to gain some breathing room late with the help of Agbaji, who knocked down a clutch three-pointer. Then, after Kansas redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris’ fourth steal of the game, Agbaji threw down a one-handed slam in transition to put Kansas up 60-55.
After another missed three-pointer from Kentucky with 32 seconds to play, Agbaji missed two free throws, but Braun was able to secure the offensive rebound and was fouled. Braun made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Kansas lead to 63-59.
Mintz then knocked down an off balance three-pointer to bring Kentucky within one point. But Agbaji was able to knock down two at the line to keep the Kansas lead at three points with 10.4 seconds left to play. Kentucky missed its final look at the basket, and Kansas held on for the victory.
Next up for Kansas will be its home opener against Washburn on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.