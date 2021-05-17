Kansas’ men’s and women’s track and field teams found success this past weekend in Manhattan, Kansas, at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, despite what the final standings read. Several Jayhawks even set meet, facility, and school records.
The men finished seventh overall with 63 points while the women finished in fifth place with 77 points. The Texas Longhorns singlehandedly swept both competitions with 173 and 207 points, respectively.
To open competition Friday, senior thrower Gleb Dudarev won his fourth career conference title in the hammer throw with an impressive 74.61-meter toss. Dudarev also broke the stadium facility record set by Oklahoma State’s Nick Miller in 2013, according to KU Athletics.
“I felt really good today,” Dudarev told KU Athletics. “I’m happy for today. Very good season-best, but we’re looking for nationals. I really like to be there. Coach, my team, teammates. I’ve been there for five years, so it feels like home.”
Day two of the competition picked back up on Saturday and the Jayhawks were ready for the action. Starting in the women’s shot put finals, junior thrower Alexandra Emilianov took third place and the new school record with a 17.25-meter throw. In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Samantha Van Hoecke propelled herself 4.15-meters to take second place.
For the men, junior decathlete Clay Eckert placed first overall for Kansas in the men’s decathlon 1,500-meters with a time of 4:39.66. In the men’s 400-meter hurdles prelims, senior Cody Johnson placed third overall and qualified for the finals with a time of 51.86 seconds.
The weather altered Sunday’s event schedule, but nonetheless, the competitions were still held. Two Jayhawks walked away with first-place finishes, while another was close behind in second.
No one other but sophomore pole vaulter Zach Bradford made history on Sunday with a 5.73-meter jump, good enough for first place and the meet record. In the women’s high jump, sophomore Ryleenc Anderson finished first with a 1.82-meter leap too.
Freshman jumper, Victoria Gorlova, brought back second place in the women’s triple jump, leaping 13.45 meters. Finally, the Kansas women’s 4x400 meter relay team took fourth place overall with a time of 3:33.13.
KU track is back in action on Thursday, May 27 for the start of the NCAA West Preliminaries in College Station, Texas. Following that meet, the NCAA Outdoor Championships will be in Eugene, Oregon, June 9-12.