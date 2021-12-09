In Kansas track and field's opening indoor meet, senior thrower Alexandra Emilianov and junior pole vaulter Zach Bradford tied and broke school and facility records over the weekend. The Jayhawks hosted Oral Roberts, Lincoln, Haskell and Kansas Christian in the Bob Timmons Challenge.
Kansas had most of its success come from the field events last year, and by the looks of it, will continue to drive the success of the track and field program going into this indoor season.
Emilianov had the best performance of the day, tying the school record in the women’s shot put with a toss of 55-01.50 feet. Emilianov had a very successful sophomore campaign, finishing third in the shot put at the Big 12 meet last year.
She also qualified for the NCAA National Championships in the outdoor discus throw, where she placed eighth in the event last summer. Emilianov is among the best in the Big 12, and is expected to compete for an individual conference title this year.
Another highlight for the women’s team was junior high jumper Rylee Anderson. The defending Big 12 champion returned to the track and did not miss a beat, nearing her personal best of 5-11.25 feet to secure the high jump victory. Anderson has had success early in her career, and is fourth all-time in Kansas history on the jumps list.
Switching over to the men’s side, junior pole vaulter Zach Bradford held the majority of the cheers for the day while he started his season off. Bradford has found success on both a team and a national level, collecting the school record, Big 12 meet record, and All-American honors in his first two years in Lawrence. Bradford was in a league of his own, starting at a much higher height than the rest of the field.
Most of the field was finished vaulting by the time that Bradford hit his starting height. His day was successful as he won the pole vault competition with a vault of 18-10.75 feet breaking his own facility record.
Kansas’ track team has seven indoor meets this year before the conference championships. Kansas hosts three consecutive indoor meets to start the season, including the next meet on Jan. 14 at Anschutz Sports Pavilion against Kansas State and Wichita State in the triangular meet.