The newly-ranked No. 9 Kansas volleyball team will continue its condensed season against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns with back-to-back matches Oct. 1-2. The Jayhawks split their season-opening matches with Baylor last weekend, winning their first match 3-2 and dropping the next match 3-0.
Texas finished tied for first in the Big 12 last year with Baylor, dropping a total of six sets over its 16-match conference schedule, including 11 three-set sweeps.
If the Jayhawks want to find success in 2020 against the Longhorns, they’ll need consistent contributions from their newcomers, as well as better play on the road.
The contributions from the Jayhawks’ new players in the first match against Baylor were crucial in the 3-2 victory. Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady showed out in her debut, leading the team in kills with 16. However, her production nearly disappeared the next night when she tallied only two kills.
It was a similar story with freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford, who had 10 kills in her debut, but only two the following night. Redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo’s production also took a hit with 10 kills in the first match, and four kills the next night.
Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser was the only new Jayhawk that found consistency in both matches, with 14 and 11 kills.
The Jayhawks must also improve on their away record from last season; Kansas finished 2-10 away from home in 2019. On the other side of the net, the Longhorns were unbeatable at home last season in conference play, finishing at 8-0 and dropping just two sets.
One of those sets was lost to Kansas. If the Jayhawks are able to find a way to steal one or both of these matches, they’ll have to go in with a similar game plan that bested Baylor.
All three of the Longhorns' regular season losses last year were in five-set matches, and in two of those their opponent won the first two sets. The Jayhawks will have to prolong the match as they did in the home opener against Baylor if they want to come out of Austin with a victory.
The first match against the Longhorns is set to start Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Friday’s match is also slated for 7:00 p.m.