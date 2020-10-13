Kansas volleyball freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week Tuesday after her performance against West Virginia last weekend.
The 6-foot-3 freshman has played in every single match thus far for Kansas, including all 10 sets this past weekend where she recorded 18 kills.
Even with an impressive kill total, the Lansing native didn’t stop there. Crawford also tallied 16 blocks in the two matches, finishing with a .423 hitting percentage. Whether it was powering the ball past the West Virginia blockers or stuffing the ball back onto her opponent’s side, Crawford left her mark on this series.
Crawford is tied for third on the team in total kills with 38, while also averaging a team-high 1.04 blocks per set. With Kansas having eight freshmen on the team, Crawford is already standing out.
Catch Crawford and the rest of the Jayhawks this weekend as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in a two-match series. Friday's match is set for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s is slated for 4 p.m.