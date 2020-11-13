After a week off, Kansas volleyball got back to its winning ways with a 3-2 road win over Iowa State Friday night.
Kansas graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser led the way with a match-high 25 kills, while Iowa State senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led the Cyclones with 20 kills of her own. These two were on full display all night, providing highlights in what was an otherwise poor offensive showing from both teams.
The first set was a very tight battle between the two teams. The offense for both sides couldn’t get much going in the first set, instead relying on defense to be the difference maker. The Jayhawks ended the set with a measly .114 hitting percentage, while the Cyclones ended with a .250 percentage in the set.
Kansas was able to stay in the set due to four service aces and seven errors by Iowa State. But the Jayhawks recorded only nine kills, compared to the Cyclones’ 17, and Iowa State took the first set 25-23.
The second set was much different for Kansas, as it was able to find its footing on the offensive side of the ball and earned the 25-20 set win. The Jayhawks were efficient the entire set, ending with zero errors and 11 kills on just 29 total attempts. As for the Cyclones, their offense remained almost the same, as they hit for a .214 clip.
Kansas couldn’t keep the offense rolling, though, dropping the third set 25-22. The Jayhawks ended the set with a poor .170 hitting percentage, a figure that won’t win against any team. The Jayhawks also committed eight errors in the third set.
The fourth set brought on the same level of competition as the previous sets, with Kansas winning 25-19. It was another set filled with inconsistent offense on both sides, but the Jayhawks still edged out the Cyclones. Kansas ended with a .259 hitting percentage in the set, while Iowa State hit for a dismal .192 clip in the set.
The fifth set was a great wrap to the match, with Kansas taking the decisive set 17-15. Iowa State had one more kill than Kansas (9-8), but the Cyclones only hit for a .094 clip in the fifth set.
Kansas will face Iowa State in the second match of the two-match series on Saturday. First serve is set for 4 p.m.