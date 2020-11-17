For the second time this season, Kansas volleyball’s two-match series against TCU has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.
The matches — which had previously been rescheduled from Oct. 22-23 to Dec. 2-3 — will now take place in the spring. The exact dates and times of those matches will be announced at a later date.
Three other series were also postponed, two of which involve TCU. All four matches will be moved to the spring season.
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12VB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: Due to postponements caused by COVID-19, four #Big12VB conference series will be rescheduled in the spring season. The series that will be moved include Oklahoma at Iowa State, TCU at Oklahoma, Kansas at TCU and Texas at TCU. pic.twitter.com/zfL2IMaDXl— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 17, 2020
TCU has now had six total matches postponed to the spring, with the other two series being against Oklahoma and Texas.
With the conclusion of the Big 12 season now postponed, the All-Big 12 volleyball awards and the academic team will be announced in the spring, the conference announced.
Although the Jayhawks stand at 3-9, there have been signs of improvement in recent matches. The team has made strides throughout the season, especially the Jayhawks' younger players. Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady has impressed with 99 kills this season, and freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford is close behind with 79 kills.
The Jayhawks will wrap up their fall season this Thursday and Friday against Texas Tech at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.