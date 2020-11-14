After winning a tightly contested match Friday night, Kansas volleyball came up short in the second leg of its two-match series against Iowa State, falling to the Cyclones 3-1 Saturday.
Kansas' offense struggled mightily, hitting for a brutal .108 clip as a team. Junior middle blocker Rachel Langs led the Jayhawks with 10 kills, while Iowa State junior outside hitter Brooke Anderson finished with a match-high 14 kills. Both teams now sit at 3-9 on the season.
The first set was almost identical to Friday’s match: tough and gritty play from both sides. Despite that, the Jayhawks came out on top 25-20.
Both teams performed poorly on offense in the first set, with Kansas hitting for a .175 clip and Iowa State finishing with a .054 hitting percentage. Both sides also combined for 14 attack errors in the first set.
The second set was more of the same, but ultimately the Cyclones took the set 25-23. Iowa State increased its hitting percentage dramatically from the first set, edging out Kansas with a .167 clip. Still though, another 14 combined attack errors added to the offensive woes.
The third set was all Iowa State, with the Cyclones grabbing a 25-16 set win. Kansas stumbled with a .033 hitting percentage, while Iowa State skyrocketed to a .312 hitting percentage. The Jayhawks tallied only six kills the entire set, compared to Iowa State's 15 kills.
The Cyclones jumped to a 2-1 lead in the match, heading into the fourth set with plenty of momentum.
And Iowa State finished strongly, as the Cyclones rolled to a dominant 25-14 set win, and taking the match 3-1. Iowa State hit for a stellar .455 clip for the set, along with zero errors. Kansas was quite the opposite, hitting for a mere .053 percentage in the set, with eight errors as well.
Kansas will return home to take on Texas Tech at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Thursday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.