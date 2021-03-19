Kansas volleyball defeated Wichita State 3-1 Thursday night in a road match, sweeping the Shockers in three straight sets after losing the first.
Wichita State won the first set of the match 25-18. The Shockers were able to find their footing offensively, finishing the set with a .243 hitting percentage. Although the Shockers had two fewer kills than the Jayhawks, they were able to convert more of their attacks, leading to a set win.
Unfortunately for Wichita State, the team couldn’t keep the offense going for the rest of the match, as Kansas took the second set 25-19. The Shockers finished with just nine kills and a hitting percentage below .100, giving the Jayhawks room to take the set.
Kansas finished with a .162 hitting percentage in the second set, but it was still enough to power the Jayhawks past the Shockers to tie the game at 1-1.
The third set was an offensive onslaught from Kansas, as the Jayhawks dominated 25-13. Kansas finished the set with an outstanding hitting percentage of .483, converting over half of its attacks into kills.
Meanwhile, the Shockers finished with a hitting percentage of .000, recording just eight kills and eight attack errors on 37 attacks. The Shockers couldn’t get anything to work in the third set, leaving the Jayhawks with a 2-1 match lead.
Kansas finished off Wichita State in the fourth set, winning it 25-15 and taking the match 3-1. The Jayhawks kept the offense rolling with a .257 hitting percentage, while Wichita State ended with a .028 percentage.
Redshirt junior right side and outside hitter Anezka Szabo led the way for the Jayhawks with 15 kills and a hitting percentage of .448. Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser and freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady finished with 11 and 10 kills respectively.
Kansas will travel back home for a rematch against Wichita State on Saturday. That match is slated for 4:00 p.m.