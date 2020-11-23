The University of Kansas will not host fans at any Kansas Athletic events through Dec. 5, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday.
Most notably, this will affect Kansas men’s basketball, as the team currently has home games scheduled against Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, and against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 5.
“The decision to not host fans through the first week of December has been made after consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders,” Girod said in a statement. “We will continue consulting this group regarding upcoming events and will communicate updates with you as appropriate.”
This announcement follows a similar message from Girod last week that Kansas Athletics would not host any fans through the end of November. Girod said KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and University leaders will make further decisions on a week-by-week basis.
Girod said that although there have not been any reported instances of COVID-19 being transmitted at any Kansas Athletic events, it would be “unwise” to have fans in attendance as cases continue to rise.
Douglas County has at least 1,152 current active cases of COVID-19, with 222 cases added since last Friday, according to a dashboard from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Twenty-two people have died from the coronavirus in Douglas County. In total, there have been 4,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
The county also prohibited mass gatherings of more than 15 people on Nov. 12, after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said in a statement that the health and safety of the community is the priority with this decision, and that reevaluating on a weekly basis is the best course of action.
“We will follow the direction of PMAT and university leaders,” Long said. “I will meet with and review their directions on a weekly basis on whether fans should be permitted to attend [Kansas Athletics] events. While we want to provide as much notice as possible to fans wishing to attend games, we also want to have fans attend as soon as it is permissible.”
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in a statement that it will take a communal effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and allow fans back at Kansas Athletics events.
“We want you in Allen Fieldhouse this season because the home court advantage you provide is second to none,” Self said. “But before we do that, we need all of you to do your part of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, avoid gathering in groups, social distance yourselves and frequently wash your hands.”
Girod said the next few weeks will be critical to stop the spread of the virus and allow attendance at sporting events.
“Now is the time for each of us to renew our commitment to mitigation efforts, particularly with respect to mask-wearing and social distancing, which have served us well so far,” Girod said. “Each of us must commit to thinking not only about ourselves, but about the entire community, in every decision we make. The safety of our friends, families, colleagues, classmates and neighbors depends on it.”